Pittsburgh hosts Hall and Clemson

Clemson Tigers (6-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after…

Clemson Tigers (6-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after PJ Hall scored 21 points in Clemson’s 85-77 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh is the ACC leader with 43.6 rebounds per game led by Ishmael Leggett averaging 7.9.

The Tigers are 1-0 on the road. Clemson scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Pittsburgh averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Leggett is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.9 points for Pittsburgh.

Hall is averaging 21.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 13.3 points for Clemson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.