Pittsburgh hosts Canisius following Uijtendaal’s 24-point outing

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4, 1-1 MAAC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -17; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after Siem Uijtendaal scored 24 points in Canisius’ 87-80 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Pittsburgh is third in the ACC scoring 82.6 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-2 away from home. Canisius ranks second in the MAAC with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 9.9.

Pittsburgh averages 82.6 points, 10.2 more per game than the 72.4 Canisius allows. Canisius averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 14.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9% for Pittsburgh.

Uijtendaal is averaging 15.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 14.0 points for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.