Phelps leads SMU against Florida State after 24-point performance

SMU Mustangs (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (4-4, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits…

SMU Mustangs (6-4) at Florida State Seminoles (4-4, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the Florida State Seminoles after Zhuric Phelps scored 24 points in SMU’s 76-74 loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Seminoles have gone 2-1 at home. Florida State scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Mustangs have gone 0-1 away from home. SMU ranks second in the AAC with 15.5 assists per game led by B.J. Edwards averaging 4.1.

Florida State makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.3 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). SMU has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Watkins is scoring 13.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Seminoles. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.1% for Florida State.

Phelps is averaging 16.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.2 points for SMU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.