Pettiford and East Carolina host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) at East Carolina Pirates (5-3)

Greenville, North Carolina; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Bobby Pettiford scored 24 points in East Carolina’s 74-66 win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates are 5-2 in home games. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are 0-3 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Carolina is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Felton is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Pirates. Brandon Johnson is averaging 15.3 points for East Carolina.

Troy Hupstead is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Hawks. Chace Davis is averaging 10.8 points and 1.3 rebounds for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

