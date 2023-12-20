Petraitis leads Air Force against Northern Colorado after 21-point outing

Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after Rytis Petraitis scored 21 points in Air Force’s 76-73 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Falcons are 4-2 on their home court. Air Force is the best team in the MWC in team defense, allowing 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Northern Colorado is fourth in the Big Sky with 36.9 rebounds per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 10.3.

Air Force averages 68.3 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 76.9 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado scores 12.9 more points per game (76.3) than Air Force gives up (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Riley Abercrombie averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Thomas is averaging 17.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

