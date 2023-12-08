Petraitis and Air Force host Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-2) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air Force…

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-2)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the Eastern Washington Eagles after Rytis Petraitis scored 20 points in Air Force’s 80-58 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Falcons have gone 4-1 in home games. Air Force has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 0-6 away from home. Eastern Washington gives up 84.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.0 points per game.

Air Force averages 67.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 84.3 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 13.4 more points per game (74.3) than Air Force gives up (60.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 14.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.5% for Air Force.

Jake Kyman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Cedric Coward is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds for Eastern Washington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

