Perry and Murray State host SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at Murray State Racers (3-6, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at Murray State Racers (3-6, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on the SE Louisiana Lions after Rob Perry scored 21 points in Murray State’s 85-81 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Racers are 3-1 in home games. Murray State ranks eighth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Jacobi Wood averaging 4.4.

The Lions are 0-6 in road games. SE Louisiana ranks seventh in the Southland with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 1.6.

Murray State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Perry is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.7 points for Murray State.

Roger McFarlane is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds for SE Louisiana.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.