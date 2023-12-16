Perry and Murray State host SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at Murray State Racers (3-6, 1-1 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at Murray State Racers (3-6, 1-1 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -10; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Rob Perry scored 21 points in Murray State’s 85-81 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Racers have gone 3-1 in home games. Murray State averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions are 0-6 on the road. SE Louisiana allows 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Murray State’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.8 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Murray State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perry is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Murray State.

Roger McFarlane is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 12.5 points for SE Louisiana.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

