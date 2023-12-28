Perkins and Iowa host Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa plays the Northern Illinois Huskies after Tony Perkins scored 23 points in Iowa’s 103-81 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 5-1 in home games. Iowa leads the Big Ten averaging 40.3 points in the paint. Ben Krikke leads the Hawkeyes scoring 9.2.

The Huskies are 2-3 on the road. Northern Illinois is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

Iowa makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Northern Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Krikke is averaging 16.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

David Coit is averaging 17.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

