Pepper has 21 as UC Davis beats NAIA-member UC Merced 80-57

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 11:32 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Elijah Pepper had 21 points in UC Davis’ 80-57 win over NAIA-member UC Merced on Thursday night.

Pepper was 7 of 14 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (5-6). Kane Milling scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 9 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Ty Johnson shot 4 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Tiler Fears finished with 13 points for the Bobcats. UC Merced also got nine points, eight rebounds and two blocks from Jaron Mertle. In addition, Cameron Brown finished with eight points and six rebounds.

UC Davis hosts UCSB in its next matchup on December 28.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

