Pepper and UC Davis host Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (3-6, 0-1 Horizon League) at UC Davis Aggies (3-4)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -8.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Milwaukee Panthers after Elijah Pepper scored 20 points in UC Davis’ 80-68 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aggies are 2-1 in home games. UC Davis is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 0-4 away from home. Milwaukee gives up 77.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

UC Davis’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Aggies. Kane Milling is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for UC Davis.

Elijah Jamison is averaging 8.3 points for the Panthers. BJ Freeman is averaging 19.5 points for Milwaukee.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.