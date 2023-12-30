Pennsylvania visits No. 3 Houston following overtime win against Rider

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) at Houston Cougars (12-0) Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26; over/under is 132…

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-5) at Houston Cougars (12-0)

Houston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -26; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after the Quakers took down the Rider Broncs 77-73 in overtime.

The Cougars have gone 7-0 in home games. Houston leads college basketball giving up only 50.0 points per game while holding opponents to 34.8% shooting.

The Quakers are 1-2 on the road. Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the Ivy League scoring 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Nick Spinoso averaging 10.4.

Houston averages 75.5 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 71.6 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 30.9 more points per game (80.9) than Houston allows (50.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Cryer is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Clark Slajchert is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 10-0, averaging 74.0 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.