Pennsylvania visits James and Rider

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at Rider Broncs (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays…

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at Rider Broncs (3-8, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays the Pennsylvania Quakers after Mervin James scored 25 points in Rider’s 88-85 overtime win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Broncs have gone 2-1 in home games. Rider is the MAAC leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by James averaging 7.1.

The Quakers are 0-2 in road games. Pennsylvania has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rider’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rider gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 8.4 points and 6.6 rebounds. James is shooting 51.4% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

Clark Slajchert is shooting 50.9% and averaging 19.2 points for the Quakers. Sam Brown is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.