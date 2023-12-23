Pennsylvania visits James and Rider

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at Rider Broncs (3-8, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers…

Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at Rider Broncs (3-8, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Quakers -2; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Pennsylvania Quakers after Mervin James scored 25 points in Rider’s 88-85 overtime win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Broncs are 2-1 on their home court. Rider is second in the MAAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Weeks Jr. averaging 5.3.

The Quakers are 0-2 in road games. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Laczkowski averaging 2.2.

Rider averages 71.6 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 71.5 Pennsylvania allows. Pennsylvania has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Rider have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncs. Corey McKeithan is averaging 10 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Rider.

Clark Slajchert is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 14.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 41.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

