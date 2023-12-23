Pennsylvania secures 77-73 OT win against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Nick Spinoso’s 19 points helped Pennsylvania defeat Rider 77-73 in overtime on Saturday. Spinoso added 11…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Nick Spinoso’s 19 points helped Pennsylvania defeat Rider 77-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Spinoso added 11 rebounds for the Quakers (8-5). Sam Brown scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Clark Slajchert had 14 points and shot 5 for 19, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Allen Powell, whose 3-pointer with 25 seconds left in regulation eventually forced OT, finished with 21 points and two steals for the Broncs (3-9). Mervin James added 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Rider. Anthony McCall also had seven points.

