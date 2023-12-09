Pennsylvania Quakers take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under is 154…

Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -14; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats and the Pennsylvania Quakers square off at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers are 6-4 in non-conference play. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 6-2 in non-conference play. Kentucky leads the SEC with 20.0 assists. Rob Dillingham paces the Wildcats with 5.4.

Pennsylvania makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Kentucky averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Pennsylvania gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Tyler Perkins is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.7 points for Pennsylvania.

Antonio Reeves is averaging 18.3 points for the Wildcats. Tre Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points for Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.