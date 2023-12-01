Pennsylvania Quakers take on the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (5-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3) Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pennsylvania Quakers face the…

La Salle Explorers (5-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (5-3)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pennsylvania Quakers face the La Salle Explorers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Pennsylvania leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 36.6 boards. Nick Spinoso leads the Quakers with 7.6 rebounds.

The Explorers are 5-2 in non-conference play. La Salle is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pennsylvania averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 7.2 more points per game (77.1) than Pennsylvania gives up to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 40.6% for Pennsylvania.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 17.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley is averaging 17.6 points for La Salle.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

