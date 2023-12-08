Pennsylvania Quakers and the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats meet in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4) Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Pennsylvania Quakers take on the…

Kentucky Wildcats (6-2) vs. Pennsylvania Quakers (6-4)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pennsylvania Quakers take on the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Quakers are 6-4 in non-conference play. Pennsylvania is second in the Ivy League with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Laczkowski averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats have a 6-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Kentucky is fifth in college basketball scoring 91.8 points per game while shooting 50.6%.

Pennsylvania averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.0 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky has shot at a 50.6% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark Slajchert is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Tyler Perkins is averaging 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 42.1% for Pennsylvania.

Antonio Reeves averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Tre Mitchell is averaging 14.4 points, six rebounds and 3.9 assists for Kentucky.

