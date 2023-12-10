Live Radio
Pennsylvania hosts Howard after Towns’ 24-point game

The Associated Press

December 10, 2023, 3:42 AM

Howard Bison (3-5) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the Pennsylvania Quakers after Seth Towns scored 24 points in Howard’s 86-81 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Quakers have gone 6-1 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 38.9 rebounds. Nick Spinoso leads the Quakers with 7.4 boards.

The Bison are 1-4 in road games. Howard is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Pennsylvania makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (46.7%). Howard has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spinoso is averaging 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Bryce Harris is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 11.6 points for Howard.

