Pennsylvania hosts Howard after Towns’ 24-point game

Howard Bison (3-5) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-5)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard faces the Pennsylvania Quakers after Seth Towns scored 24 points in Howard’s 86-81 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Quakers have gone 6-1 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks second in the Ivy League in rebounding with 38.9 rebounds. Nick Spinoso leads the Quakers with 7.4 boards.

The Bison are 1-4 in road games. Howard is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Pennsylvania makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (46.7%). Howard has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spinoso is averaging 9.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Quakers. Clark Slajchert is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Bryce Harris is averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 11.6 points for Howard.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

