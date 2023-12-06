Penn State visits Maryland after Young’s 20-point game

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4) at Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-4) at Maryland Terrapins (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Jahmir Young scored 20 points in Maryland’s 65-53 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Terrapins have gone 4-0 at home. Maryland averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Nittany Lions play their first true road game after going 4-4 to start the season. Penn State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Maryland scores 68.5 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 Penn State gives up. Penn State scores 12.8 more points per game (75.8) than Maryland gives up to opponents (63.0).

The Terrapins and Nittany Lions meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 39.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Maryland.

Zach Hicks averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Kanye Clary is averaging 15.1 points for Penn State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

