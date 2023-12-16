Penn State takes on Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) New York; Saturday, 12…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nittany Lions -2; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Nittany Lions are 4-4 in non-conference play. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Qudus Wahab averaging 3.1.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Miles Kelly averaging 4.4.

Penn State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Penn State has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 36.1% for Penn State.

Kelly is shooting 35.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 12.5 points for Georgia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.