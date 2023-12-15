Penn State Nittany Lions face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten) New York; Saturday, 12…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Penn State Nittany Lions square off in New York City, New York.

The Nittany Lions are 4-4 in non-conference play. Penn State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech is the ACC leader with 41.5 rebounds per game led by Miles Kelly averaging 6.4.

Penn State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Georgia Tech’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Penn State has given up to its opponents (43.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanye Clary is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.5 points for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 8.1 points for Penn State.

Kelly is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 12.5 points and 4.9 rebounds for Georgia Tech.

