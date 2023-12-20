Penn State hosts Le Moyne following Owens’ 26-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) at Penn State Nittany Lions (5-6, 1-1 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after Ocypher Owens scored 26 points in Le Moyne’s 92-72 win against the Houghton Highlanders.

The Nittany Lions are 5-1 in home games. Penn State is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Dolphins are 1-7 on the road. Le Moyne has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Penn State averages 76.8 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 73.4 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Penn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Nittany Lions. Kanye Clary is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Luke Sutherland is shooting 51.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Dolphins. Owens is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.