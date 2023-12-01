Penn State hosts Bucknell following Baldwin’s 27-point game

Bucknell Bison (2-7) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3) University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Penn State…

Bucknell Bison (2-7) at Penn State Nittany Lions (4-3)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays the Bucknell Bison after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 27 points in Penn State’s 86-74 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Nittany Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Penn State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 77.0 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Bison are 1-5 on the road. Bucknell gives up 73.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Penn State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Penn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 14 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals. Kanye Clary is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.7 points for Penn State.

Jack Forrest is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 9.9 points and 6.0 rebounds for Bucknell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.