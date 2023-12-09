Pember leads UNC Asheville against Western Carolina after 27-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces the Western Carolina Catamounts after Drew Pember scored 27 points in UNC Asheville’s 79-76 overtime loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Catamounts are 3-0 on their home court. Western Carolina is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in road games. UNC Asheville ranks seventh in the Big South shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Western Carolina’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 11.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Western Carolina.

Fletcher Abee averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks for UNC Asheville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

