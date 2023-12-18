Pember and UNC Asheville host South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6)

Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -13; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Drew Pember scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 87-62 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is the top team in the Big South with 17.3 assists per game led by Caleb Burgess averaging 5.1.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are 0-8 on the road. South Carolina State has a 1-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNC Asheville is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.7% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 69.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.0 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is scoring 18.6 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. Fletcher Abee is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Mitchel Taylor is averaging 8.9 points for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Davion Everett is averaging 10.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: UNC Asheville Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

South Carolina State Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

