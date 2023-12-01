Pember, Abee propel UNC Asheville to 97-51 victory over Johnson

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember and Fletcher Abee scored 15 points apiece to guide UNC Asheville to a 97-51…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember and Fletcher Abee scored 15 points apiece to guide UNC Asheville to a 97-51 romp over Johnson University on Friday night.

Pember added eight rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-3). Abee sank 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range. Josh Banks and reserve Davion Cunningham scored 11 each. Nicholas McMullen totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Malique Oates scored 10 points to lead the Royals.

