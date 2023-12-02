Peek-Green leads Alabama A&M against Vanderbilt after 20-point outing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -15.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -15.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M plays the Vanderbilt Commodores after Omari Peek-Green scored 20 points in Alabama A&M’s 85-83 overtime victory against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Commodores are 3-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt gives up 74.6 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Alabama A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 10.3 assists per game led by Caleb Blackwell averaging 2.8.

Vanderbilt’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 69.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 Vanderbilt allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 11.3 points. Ezra Manjon is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.2 points for Vanderbilt.

Blackwell averages 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Dailin Smith is averaging 13.8 points for Alabama A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

