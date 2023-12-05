Peebles scores 11 to help Liberty cruise past Mississippi Valley State 74-39

LYBCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles scored 11 points as Liberty beat Mississippi Valley State 74-39 on Tuesday night. Peebles…

LYBCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Brody Peebles scored 11 points as Liberty beat Mississippi Valley State 74-39 on Tuesday night.

Peebles shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Flames (7-2). Kaden Metheny scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Colin Porter shot 5 for 11, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Donovan Sanders led the way for the Delta Devils (0-9) with 18 points and six rebounds. Arecko Gipson added 13 points and two blocks for Mississippi Valley State. Reginald Reynolds also had six points. The loss is the ninth in a row for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.