Peebles and Liberty host Utah Valley

Liberty Flames (9-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5, 1-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Utah Valley Wolverines after Brody Peebles scored 23 points in Liberty’s 99-26 win over the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights.

The Wolverines are 4-0 on their home court. Utah Valley is eighth in the WAC in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Trevin Dorius leads the Wolverines with 7.0 boards.

The Flames have gone 0-1 away from home. Liberty is seventh in the CUSA with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 2.8.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Colin Porter is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

