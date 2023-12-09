Payton’s 18 lead Kent State past Cleveland State 83-77

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Chris Payton’s 18 points helped Kent State defeat Cleveland State 83-77 on Saturday. Payton added 20…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Chris Payton’s 18 points helped Kent State defeat Cleveland State 83-77 on Saturday.

Payton added 20 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (7-3). Jalen Sullinger scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. Cli’Ron Hornbeak had 15 points and shot 7 of 7 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

The Vikings (6-5) were led in scoring by Tristan Enaruna, who finished with 22 points. Cleveland State also got 16 points, six rebounds and two steals from Tujautae Williams. Dylan Arnett also put up 12 points and two steals.

Cleveland State visits Bradley on Friday.

Kent State plays Thursday against Oregon on the road,

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

