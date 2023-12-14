Payne’s 18 lead Jacksonville over Trinity Baptist 91-54

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Stephon Payne III and Deejuan Pruitt each scored 18 points as Jacksonville beat Trinity Baptist 91-54…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Stephon Payne III and Deejuan Pruitt each scored 18 points as Jacksonville beat Trinity Baptist 91-54 on Thursday night.

Payne added nine rebounds for the Dolphins (7-4). Pruitt went 5 of 7 and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Marcus Niblack went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Eagles were led in scoring by Oramis Figuereo, who finished with 12 points. Diego Fernandez added seven points and four steals for Trinity Baptist. Zach Kiadii also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

