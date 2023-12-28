Patrick and Charleston Southern host No. 9 North Carolina

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-8) at North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels after Daren Patrick scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 103-79 win against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

The Tar Heels have gone 5-0 at home. North Carolina is fifth in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Armando Bacot averaging 7.6.

The Buccaneers are 0-6 in road games. Charleston Southern gives up 73.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.8 points per game.

North Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Ingram Harrison is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

RJ Johnson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

