Pascarelli scores 26 as Marist beats Dartmouth 63-53

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli’s 26 points helped Marist defeat Dartmouth 63-53 on Saturday night.

Pascarelli had seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (6-2). Max Allen scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Kam Farris had nine points and shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Big Green (2-6) were led in scoring by Ryan Cornish, who finished with 14 points. Dartmouth also got 13 points from Jayden Williams. Jackson Munro also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

