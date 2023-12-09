Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Pascarelli scores 26 as…

Pascarelli scores 26 as Marist beats Dartmouth 63-53

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 7:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli’s 26 points helped Marist defeat Dartmouth 63-53 on Saturday night.

Pascarelli had seven rebounds for the Red Foxes (6-2). Max Allen scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Kam Farris had nine points and shot 3 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Big Green (2-6) were led in scoring by Ryan Cornish, who finished with 14 points. Dartmouth also got 13 points from Jayden Williams. Jackson Munro also had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up