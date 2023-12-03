Pascarelli scores 16, Marist beats Manhattan 70-56

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 16 points as Marist beat Manhattan 70-56 on Sunday. Pascarelli had five rebounds…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Pascarelli scored 16 points as Marist beat Manhattan 70-56 on Sunday.

Pascarelli had five rebounds for the Red Foxes (5-2, 2-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Brickner scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Javon Cooley and Jadin Collins had 10 points each.

The Jaspers (4-4, 1-1) were led by Shaquil Bender, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Daniel Rouzan added 10 points for Manhattan. In addition, Jaden Winston had 10 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Marist plays Saturday against Dartmouth on the road, and Manhattan hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

