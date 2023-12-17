Pascarelli and Marist host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-6) at Marist Red Foxes (6-2, 2-0 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist hosts the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Josh Pascarelli scored 26 points in Marist’s 63-53 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Red Foxes are 2-0 in home games. Marist is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 0-5 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Marist’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 65.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 61.5 Marist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is shooting 59.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Red Foxes. Pascarelli is averaging 10.1 points for Marist.

Troy Hupstead is averaging 12.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Chace Davis is averaging 11.3 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

