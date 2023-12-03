Parker scores 18, Alabama State beats Div. III-Mississippi University for Women 80-60

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kendal Parker scored 18 points as Alabama State beat Mississippi University for Women 80-60 on Sunday…

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Kendal Parker scored 18 points as Alabama State beat Mississippi University for Women 80-60 on Sunday night.

Parker shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Hornets (4-4). Antonio Madlock scored 15 points while going 6 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Isaiah Range shot 4 for 9, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Owls were led in scoring by Dariun Doss, who finished with 12 points. Mississippi University for Women also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Tyson Smithey. In addition, Cam Smith had 10 points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Alabama State’s next game is Wednesday against LSU on the road. Mississippi University for Women visits McNeese on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

