Parker, Idaho State Bengals to host Cole and the Lindenwood Lions

Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at Idaho State Bengals (3-4)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bengals -9; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Keenon Cole and the Lindenwood Lions visit Brayden Parker and the Idaho State Bengals in non-conference action.

The Bengals are 2-0 on their home court. Idaho State is second in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 60.1 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Lions are 0-3 in road games. Lindenwood gives up 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

Idaho State scores 68.1 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 73.9 Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker is shooting 68.1% and averaging 11.7 points for the Bengals. Miguel Tomley is averaging 10.3 points for Idaho State.

Cole is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 12.3 points and 3.6 rebounds for Lindenwood.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

