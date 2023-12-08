Pacific takes on Fresno State on 3-game losing streak

Pacific Tigers (4-6) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific enters the matchup…

Pacific Tigers (4-6) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific enters the matchup against Fresno State as losers of three straight games.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-1 at home. Fresno State is fourth in the MWC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Eduardo Andre averaging 7.0.

The Tigers are 1-3 on the road. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 27.4 rebounds per game led by Cam Denson averaging 4.9.

Fresno State is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 65.2 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 75.6 Fresno State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Dusell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Hill is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.1 points for Fresno State.

Judson Martindale averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Lesown Hallums is averaging 8.6 points for Pacific.

___

