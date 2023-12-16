Pacific hosts UC Davis after Johnson’s 28-point game

UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-7) Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under…

UC Davis Aggies (3-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-7)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces the Pacific Tigers after Ty Johnson scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 81-79 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 at home. Pacific is ninth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 28.8 rebounds. Cam Denson leads the Tigers with 4.8 boards.

The Aggies are 0-3 on the road. UC Davis has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pacific is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 47.2% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis’ 44.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Pacific has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Judson Martindale is shooting 43.6% and averaging 11.0 points for the Tigers. Denson is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Elijah Pepper is averaging 21.4 points and two steals for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 14.8 points for UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.