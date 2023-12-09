Pacific faces Fresno State on 3-game skid

Pacific Tigers (4-6) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under…

Pacific Tigers (4-6) at Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific is looking to break its three-game slide with a victory over Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Fresno State is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-3 away from home. Pacific averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Fresno State scores 72.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 75.7 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.2 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 75.6 Fresno State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is shooting 43.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Fresno State.

Judson Martindale is averaging 11.8 points for the Tigers. Lesown Hallums is averaging 8.6 points for Pacific.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

