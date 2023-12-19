Pacific faces CSU Fullerton on 4-game road slide

Pacific Tigers (5-8) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5) Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will try to…

Pacific Tigers (5-8) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5)

Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will try to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Tigers face CSU Fullerton.

The Titans are 3-0 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 1-4 on the road. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Cam Denson averaging 5.8.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is averaging 17 points and 2.1 steals for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Judson Martindale is averaging 11.1 points for the Tigers. Moe Odum is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

