Pacific faces CSU Fullerton on 4-game road skid

Pacific Tigers (5-8) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-5)

Fullerton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -13.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific will attempt to break its four-game road skid when the Tigers visit CSU Fullerton.

The Titans are 3-0 in home games. CSU Fullerton averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 1-4 in road games. Pacific is ninth in the WCC with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Denson averaging 1.2.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Pacific allows. Pacific averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than CSU Fullerton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Jones is scoring 17.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Titans. Dominic Brewton is averaging 12.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Judson Martindale averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Moe Odum is averaging 8.8 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

