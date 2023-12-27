Oweh leads No. 12 Oklahoma against Central Arkansas after 23-point showing

Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oklahoma faces…

Central Arkansas Bears (3-10) at Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Oklahoma faces the Central Arkansas Bears after Otega Oweh scored 23 points in Oklahoma’s 81-69 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Sooners have gone 7-0 in home games. Oklahoma averages 83.0 points while outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game.

The Bears are 1-6 on the road. Central Arkansas has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma makes 50.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Central Arkansas averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Oklahoma allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javian McCollum is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.6 assists. Oweh is shooting 66.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

Tucker Anderson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Daniel Sofield is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.