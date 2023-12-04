Oweh and No. 25 Oklahoma host Providence

Providence Friars (7-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Oklahoma faces the…

Providence Friars (7-1) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-0)

Norman, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Oklahoma faces the Providence Friars after Otega Oweh scored 20 points in Oklahoma’s 107-86 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Sooners are 5-0 on their home court. Oklahoma is 5-0 against opponents over .500.

The Friars play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Providence is third in the Big East allowing 63.6 points while holding opponents to 36.5% shooting.

Oklahoma averages 87.4 points, 23.8 more per game than the 63.6 Providence allows. Providence averages 13.7 more points per game (77.3) than Oklahoma gives up (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is shooting 68.7% and averaging 15.7 points for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 13.6 points for Oklahoma.

Bryce Hopkins is shooting 42.5% and averaging 16.8 points for the Friars. Devin Carter is averaging 15.3 points for Providence.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

