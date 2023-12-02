Osobor leads Utah State against UC Irvine after 24-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at Utah State Aggies (6-1) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5;…

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at Utah State Aggies (6-1)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Great Osobor scored 24 points in Utah State’s 81-76 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Aggies are 2-0 on their home court. Utah State is the top team in the MWC with 46.9 points in the paint led by Osobor averaging 15.7.

The Anteaters are 1-2 on the road. UC Irvine is the best team in the Big West scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

Utah State averages 81.1 points, 15.8 more per game than the 65.3 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 63.5% for Utah State.

Justin Hohn is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 12.8 points. Derin Saran is averaging 11.1 points for UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

