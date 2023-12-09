Oregon takes on UTEP after overtime win

UTEP Miners (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-2) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -13; over/under is…

UTEP Miners (6-3) at Oregon Ducks (5-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -13; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon hosts the UTEP Miners after the Ducks took down the Michigan Wolverines 86-83 in overtime.

The Ducks are 3-0 on their home court. Oregon ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 6.0.

The Miners are 0-1 on the road. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Kalu averaging 4.1.

Oregon averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UTEP allows. UTEP scores 7.2 more points per game (81.9) than Oregon allows (74.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Ducks. Brennan Rigsby is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Oregon.

Tae Hardy is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 14.8 points, 3.7 assists and two steals. Zid Powell is averaging 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for UTEP.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.