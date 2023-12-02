Oregon takes on Michigan after Couisnard’s 24-point game

Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Oregon Ducks (4-2) Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2; over/under is…

Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at Oregon Ducks (4-2)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces the Michigan Wolverines after Jermaine Couisnard scored 24 points in Oregon’s 99-91 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Ducks are 2-0 in home games. Oregon ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 14.2 assists per game led by Couisnard averaging 2.7.

The Wolverines are 1-0 in road games. Michigan is third in the Big Ten scoring 81.9 points per game and is shooting 49.8%.

Oregon makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Michigan has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Couisnard is scoring 12.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Ducks. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 11.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.1% for Oregon.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 18.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 17.6 points for Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

