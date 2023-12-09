Oregon State hosts Utah Valley after overtime win against Cal Poly

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon State Beavers (5-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon State Beavers (5-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -3; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after the Beavers took down the Cal Poly Mustangs 70-63 in overtime.

The Beavers are 5-0 in home games. Oregon State is sixth in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Wolverines have gone 1-2 away from home. Utah Valley scores 69.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Oregon State averages 71.4 points, 5.8 more per game than the 65.6 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Oregon State.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 10.3 points for Utah Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.