Oregon State faces Utah Valley following overtime win

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon State Beavers (5-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at Oregon State Beavers (5-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the Utah Valley Wolverines after the Beavers took down the Cal Poly Mustangs 70-63 in overtime.

The Beavers have gone 5-0 at home. Oregon State is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Wolverines are 1-2 in road games. Utah Valley is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oregon State is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Utah Valley allows to opponents. Utah Valley averages 69.0 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 70.9 Oregon State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beavers, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.9 points for Oregon State.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

